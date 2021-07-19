WATCH: ATM thieves use stolen pickup to yank open ATM in Clearwater

Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police are looking for two suspects wanted in an ATM break-in that happened Monday morning.

According to police, the pair used a stolen pickup linked to the ATM with a chain to break it open. The ATM was outside a bank on Sunset Point Road.

One suspect was said to be wearing a Billionaire Boys Club

Recognize these suspects? They used a chain attached to a stolen pickup early this morning to yank open an ATM outside a bank on Sunset Point Road. One was wearing a hoodie with Billionaire Boys Club on it. Call 727-562-4242 if you can help detectives.

