Watch as Pinellas deputies chase suspect into Intracoastal Waterway

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released video Tuesday of a destructive chase between deputies and a carjacking suspect.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the Dunedin Cove Motel Sunday over a fight between two men after a drug deal.

Deputies learned that after the fight, 27-year-old Kenneth Lunford Jr. stole the other man’s car and drove off.

The Clearwater Police Department tried to conduct traffic stops, but Lunford refused to stop, according to the PCSO.

Flight Unit deputies followed Lunford as he sped through Clearwater, Largo, Belleair Bluffs, and Belleair Beach.

Deputies said he tried to carjack someone else in Indian Rocks Beach before fleeing again.

He eventually crashed into two vehicles in front of The Original Crabby Bills and carjacked one of the vehicles he hit, according to the sheriff’s office.

Aerial video showed Lunford continue to drive dangerously at high speeds and in the wrong direction as he tried to evade law enforcement.

Deputies caught up to Lunford after he crashed into another vehicle, drove through a fence, and drove off a seawall in Indian Shores.

Lunford tried to flee by going into the Intracoastal Waterway, but deputies from the Marine & Environmental Lands Unit managed to catch him.

Lunford was charged with 31 total crimes. These included leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, DUI with property damage, fleeing and eluding, carjacking, attempted carjacking, resisting an officer with violence and robbery by sudden snatching.

No one was seriously injured in the chase, according to deputies.