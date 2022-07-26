PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A yard waste dump truck caught fire Tuesday morning in a Clearwater neighborhood, according to city officials.

The City of Clearwater said the dump truck, equipped with a boom, caught fire near the intersection of San Sebastian Way South and Montclair Road around 11 a.m. after it ran into a low-hanging electrical wire.

The collision triggered the power pole and power lines to collapse across the back of the truck, igniting some waste brush.

First responders were initially unable to fight the flames because the power line was active. Out of an abundance of caution, six nearby homes were evacuated, officials added.

No explosions were reported, however, authorities said the truck’s tires blew out.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.