Want your kid to speak 3 languages? Trilingual Montessori school coming to St. Pete next year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — De La Fontaine Trilingual Montessori School will open its first campus in St. Petersburg next year.

The school, located on 300 38th Street North, will accept 75 students between the ages of 1 and 6 for its regular school program.

The program implements Maria Montessori’s methods of self-directed activity, hands-on learning, and collaborative play “with a full immersion in French, English and Spanish.” The school also offers extended care and a “very complete summer program.”

“De La Fontaine provides a full language immersion in English, Spanish and French, combining language and cultural activities in an authentic Montessori environment following the principles and philosophy that Dr. Maria Montessori created,” a press release states. “Children are guided by Montessori certified teachers from Europe, North America and South America who only speak in their native language to the children.”

The school is slated to open its St. Pete campus in Jan. 2022. It has another campus located at 8351 Bayou Boardwalk in Seminole.

For more information about the school, to book tours or to fill out an application, visit De La Fontaine’s website at www.dlf-montessori.com.

“We are thrilled to open a new campus in St Petersburg, making our trilingual Montessori program available to more families! To offer a place that forms multilingual children who are caring and engaged citizens of the world. A place where children are happy to learn about cultures and languages. We are a multicultural school proud to welcome international families who want to offer a true linguistic immersion to their children.” said the French founder and owner, Virginie Butin.