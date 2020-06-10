Wagon Wheel and Mustang Flea Markets in Pinellas Park will not reopen

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Wagon Wheel and Mustang Flea Markets are closing for good.

The flea market had been open for business for over 50 years but the Huntley Family who ran the market says it’s time to say farewell.

For vendors that currently have items on market grounds the market will be open for removing merchandise and displays, however no selling of merchandise will be allowed.

Below is a list of when vendors may come to get their items:

June 15 10 a.m- 4 p.m.

June 19 10 a.m- 4 p.m.

June 22 10 a.m- 4 p.m.

June 26 10 a.m- 4 p.m.

June 29 10 a.m- 4 p.m.

June 30 10 a.m- 4 p.m.

After June 30th no one will be allowed on the premises. Once booths are completely empty, refunds will be issued.