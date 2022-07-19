LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Members of the Pinellas County Commission are scheduled to vote on the next step in building nearly 100 affordable housing units.

The commission will be voting Tuesday on whether or not to approve the bonds necessary to make the apartments a reality. The project includes a 96-unit multifamily development on a 4.9-acre property along Seminole Boulevard in Largo.

Plans describe the development as “garden-style apartments” that will provide “high-quality affordable and workforce housing.”

The development will consist of 48 one-bedroom units and 48 two-bedroom units.

According to the commission’s agenda, “all units in the development will be affordable and will utilize income averaging where the average income/rent limit in the development will be 60% or less of the annual median income.”

If approved, construction is expected to start by the end of 2022 and last 15 months.

Commissioner are set to vote on the resolution allowing multifamily housing revenue bonds during Tuesday’s meeting at 2 p.m.