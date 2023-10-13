DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of volunteers from the Home Depot spent several hours along U.S Highway 19 North giving back to residents affected by a tornado.

Brian Wilson is an employee at Home Depot and participates in Team Depot, the company’s associate volunteer force.

Wilson said once staff heard a tornado hit Dunedin, they wanted to help.

“We first arrived to the Dunedin causeway and saw they had plenty of help, lots of street workers, but nobody was really at the mobile home area,” Wilson said, “so that’s the area that concerned me the most.”

Staff contacted the Home Depot Foundation and requested funding for relief supplies to assist residents.

Team Depot volunteers spent nearly 12 hours helping residents clean up.

“Seeing people that can’t do it for themselves — they don’t have the supplies, they don’t have the manpower, and when you see somebody that can’t do it for themselves you just give them a hand,” Wilson added.