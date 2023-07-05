MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The Fourth of July has come and gone, but unfortunately, the sand wasn’t the only thing left on the beach after the festivities.

Early Wednesday morning, Madeira Beach was littered with cans, plastic cups and other trash.

Volunteers gathered at Madeira Beach and several other Pinellas County beaches to clean up the trash from the holiday celebrations.

“Usually we find kind of a bit of everything. It does depend on the site, but especially after the holidays on the beaches, we tend to find a lot of fireworks, cigarette butts are really big thing left behind, also just a lot of small plastics,” said Megan Jackson, Program Coordinator with Keep Pinellas Beautiful.

Keep Pinellas Beautiful held beach cleanups at Pass-a-grille Beach, Clearwater Beach,

Honeymoon Island, Treasure Island Beach and Madeira Beach in an effort to keep the coastline beautiful.

“It’s unfortunate that people can’t just remove what they bring to the beach, but until we can educate everybody, I think it’s important that the people that have the time to get out here and do it and get the beach clean,” said Volunteer Bobby Alves. “The Fourth of July is obviously the worst; other Saturdays are not so bad.”

Alves is one of dozens of volunteers who braved the heat to keep the beach clean.

“I lather up with sunscreen for sure,” he said. Alves volunteers at various cleanup events. “I’m retired, it’s a way that exercise to get some exercise and it’s good for the community.”

Organizers said the effort is important for visitors and to keep wildlife safe, especially because it’s turtle nesting season.

“They can get tangled in it, they can ingest it. It’s really important that we keep our beaches clean, dark and flat. We want to make sure that you know, we take all the trash that we bring with us out and leave nothing but our footprints,” Jackson said.

For more information on how to volunteer, visit the Keep Pinellas Beautiful website.