Visually impaired Clearwater woman becomes life coach, inspires others with disabilities

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater woman is proving that the blind can lead the blind, and she is helping others like herself to overcome and succeed in life.

Johana Apolo was born in Ecuador. When she was 7 a virus attacked her optic nerve, causing severe damage to her sight.

Over the years through hard work, perseverance, and availability to resources after moving to the U.S., she was able to finish high school and go to college.

She has pushed herself to do things most said she could not because of her disability. Now, she is taking her life experience and helping lead others like herself.

As a life coach, she is using technology to communicate through social media and apps with her clients.

“I want to help as many people as I can so they can feel independent. I want to tell the world that they are not alone,” said Apolo, a life coach focusing on the visually impaired. “So they feel at peace. Their confidence levels have gone up, and they feel much better that they can accomplish anything.”

She intended to help people in Tampa Bay, but now, is helping people from all over the world with her positivity and inspiration.