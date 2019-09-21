Viral video shows Tarpon Springs woman abusing her dog

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Video from Facebook shows a woman kicking, choking, and hanging her dog by its leash, with the animal gasping for air.

The post is going viral, with thousands of people calling for her arrest. On Friday, they got their wish.

Tarpon Springs police say the woman in the video is 26-year-old Michelle Sieber, abusing her dog.

** Thank you for all the support! For those who would have choose the violent route I understand your frustration. However documenting is key to a habitual offender. The link below confirms her booking into the Pinellas county jail. https://iontb.com/woman-arrested-after-video-released-of-her-abusing-a-dog-in-tarpon-springs/Great job everyone!*** Update she has been found and the dogs are safe. Great job TSPD!! Thanks everyone for your help.******** Update this was reported to local authorities by me early this morning. They have identified the woman in this video earlier on. Tarpon Springs Police Department was extremely supportive and started an investigation. Please don’t incriminate yourselves with violence. That is a short term reaction to what seems to be a long term problem. With this video hopefully we can put a stop to it. To my knowledge they have not located her or the vehicle yet but I will keep everyone posted. Thank you.*******Tarpon friends please share if you see the van let me know where or call Tarpon Springs Police Department****Who do I call to report animal abuse? Posted by Vincent Minutello on Friday, September 20, 2019

The video, by Vincent Minutello, was taken around 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Sieber is seen violently yanking her dog then suspending his body in the air as the dog gasps for air.

It was too much for Minutello, who confronts Sieber.

“Hey can you go a little easier on that dog please?” he asks.

“What?” says Sieber, then laughs. Sieber doesn’t seem to believe she’s done anything wrong.

“You can’t do what you’re doing?” insists Minutello. “Pull on his collar?” Sieber asks.

“You’re choking him. You’re hanging your dog,” says Minutello.

“I’m not hanging him” Sieber shoots back.

“He’s sitting there by his neck and he can’t breathe. If you watch him,” says Minutello.

“Well, if he stays here he doesn’t get pulled,” says Sieber.

“You can’t do that.” Minutello responded.

“That’s how collars work,” says Sieber.

Sieber is the daughter of Tarpon City Commissioner Rea Sieber, who owns, Wine at the Docks, along the famous sponge docks.

Michelle Sieber lives in a run-down camper behind her mom’s wine shop.

Nobody answered when 8 On your Side knocked on the hood and door.

Cops found her in Clearwater this afternoon. She’s charged with felony animal cruelty.

Both dogs she lives with are at animal services.