Viral video shows Tarpon Springs woman abusing her dog

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Video from Facebook shows a woman kicking, choking, and hanging her dog by its leash, with the animal gasping for air.
The post is going viral, with thousands of people calling for her arrest. On Friday, they got their wish.
Tarpon Springs police say the woman in the video is 26-year-old Michelle Sieber, abusing her dog.
The video, by Vincent Minutello, was taken around 10:45 a.m. Friday.
Sieber is seen violently yanking her dog then suspending his body in the air as the dog gasps for air.
It was too much for Minutello, who confronts Sieber.
“Hey can you go a little easier on that dog please?” he asks.
“What?” says Sieber, then laughs. Sieber doesn’t seem to believe she’s done anything wrong.
“You can’t do what you’re doing?” insists Minutello. “Pull on his collar?” Sieber asks.
“You’re choking him. You’re hanging your dog,” says Minutello.
“I’m not hanging him” Sieber shoots back.
“He’s sitting there by his neck and he can’t breathe. If you watch him,” says Minutello.
“Well, if he stays here he doesn’t get pulled,” says Sieber.
“You can’t do that.” Minutello responded.
“That’s how collars work,” says Sieber.
Sieber is the daughter of Tarpon City Commissioner Rea Sieber, who owns, Wine at the Docks, along the famous sponge docks.
Michelle Sieber lives in a run-down camper behind her mom’s wine shop.
Nobody answered when 8 On your Side knocked on the hood and door.
Cops found her in Clearwater this afternoon. She’s charged with felony animal cruelty.
Both dogs she lives with are at animal services.