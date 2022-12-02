ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg gang member was arrested Thursday after being wanted for numerous crimes across Pinellas County, according to authorities.

A St. Petersburg police spokeswoman said 23-year-old Cortiz Flowers, a member of the Child’s Park Gang, was under investigation since Nov. 3 after he allegedly struck a man on the head and robbed him on 34th Street South.

St. Petersburg police would later intensify their search for their suspect after Flowers struck again on Nov. 30 — this time sexually battering a woman at gunpoint, according to police.

The spokeswoman said Flowers did not know the woman and met her at a local gas station. Arrest affidavits said the man forced the woman out of her vehicle on 34th Avenue South and demanded her belongings before battering her.

The victim later identified Flowers as the man who raped her from a photo lineup, according to police.

Officers took Cortiz into custody Thursday afternoon with help from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Flowers did not have a previous history of sexual assault, but he was said to have a history of violent crime, according to officials.

“We’ve arrested him several times including in May, aggravated assault for [pointing] a gun at victims and making threats; July, for pointing a gun at a victim and making threats; and auto theft in October,” the police spokeswoman said.

Authorities said Flowers was also arrested for other criminal charges out of Clearwater, including kidnapping and carjacking for an incident on Oct. 9. However, the victim managed to get help by texting his family to call law enforcement.

“Cortiz Flowers has a criminal history with firearms and this latest sexual battery shows [that] he is becoming more violent,” St. Petersburg police Chief Anthony Holloway said. “Our community is safer with Flowers off the street and answering for his crimes.”