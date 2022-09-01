CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A candlelight vigil will take place Thursday for the teenager who was struck and killed while crossing a road near a bus stop in Clearwater last week.

Ethan Weiser was crossing Belleair Road near South Haven Drive at approximately 6:45 a.m. Friday when he was struck by a sedan, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 15-year-old died at the scene. The driver, a 60-year-old Tampa woman, was not hurt.

Families who live nearby pointed out that the two-lane stretch of road does not have street lights, making the area a dangerous spot for a bus stop.

“Put on some street lights where the bus stop is so it’s more visible. You know there’s so many things that can look at and we can talk about — it’s just action,” Brandon Pitchon said.

Pinellas County Schools representative said Weiser attended Largo High School.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Largo High School student Ethan Weiser, in a tragic accident this morning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and school community. We have grief counselors at the school and will provide support as we all grieve this heartbreaking loss,” the school district said in a statement.

“My boys go to Largo High too and they’re all feeling it right now. We need to really wrap around the family, the community, high school it’s number one,” Pitchon added.

The vigil honoring Weiser is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Thursday. It will take place at the intersection of Belleair Road and South Haven Drive, where Weiser was killed.