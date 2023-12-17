ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Storms blew through the Tampa Bay area as severe weather threatened the state of Florida.

A St. Petersburg resident captured some of the rainfall as it blew past a local Planet Fitness, before the heavy rains really hit.

“Wind and rain starting to pick up in #StPete #Florida!” X user landersen83 wrote. “We need this rain, it’s been a dry season!! Patiently waiting for the stronger storms!”

A coastal flood warning was in place for Pinellas, Coastal Hillsborough, and Coastal Manatee

counties until 7 a.m. Sunday morning.