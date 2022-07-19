ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Video captured by a News Channel 8 viewer showed a waterspout touch down near Egmont Key in St. Petersburg.
Trevor Wise shot the video and said he saw it while he was captaining a dive boat.
by: Zachary Winiecki
Posted:
Updated:
