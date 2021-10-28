VIDEO: Waterspout forms just off coast of Downtown St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As Tampa Bay continues to see several tornado and thunderstorm warnings, some parts of the area are experiencing bouts of severe weather.

8 On Your Side obtained the video above from Chris Hill which shows the formation of a waterspout just off the coast of Downtown St. Petersburg.

“That’s exactly why the National Weather Service issued that tornado warning earlier,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly said.

Thankfully, the waterspout dissipated and did not move on land.

“Waterspouts can do damage as well. If that was a little bit closer near those boats, there would be significant damage,” said Holly. “Waterspouts… just typically get a little bit weaker once they hit land and they don’t normally hold together but they can.

The Max Defender 8 Weather Team has not seen any reports of damage as of yet but will continue to monitor as severe weather moves across Tampa Bay.

