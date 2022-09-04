HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery early Sunday morning.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, a person was walking near the Shell Gas Station on US-19 at around 4:30 a.m. when they attacked by someone who demanded money from them.

Deputies said the robber sliced the victim with a weapon but only caused superficial injuries.

The robber was described as a white man with short blonde hair that is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds. He appeared to be carrying a backpack and wearing black shoes with different colored laces, as seen in surveillance video.

The video also showed someone, who appeared to be a woman, with the man. The sheriff’s office did not say what her involvement in the situation was.

If you you have information on the situation, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or send an online tip at http://pascosheriff.com/tips.