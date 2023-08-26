PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An unusual amount of sharks were spotted off Caladesi Island on Saturday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., WFLA Viewer John Yanchoris flew his drone over the island, eyeing the many sharks hanging out in the water.

Yanchoris recorded and shared the video amid the heightened shark activity in the waters.

The video also shows a manatee that was hanging out int he shallow waters.

This comes a few days following a Tampa woman getting impaled by a stingray barb in Ruskin.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says in Florida, sharks typically move inshore and north in the spring and summer seasons. And in the fall and winter, they tend to move offshore and south.

“It’s very important for people who visit Florida waters to be aware of their surroundings, understand the relative risks, and be educated on various shark issues such as behavior, biology, and fisheries,” says Brent Winner, scientist for the FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

On average, fewer than 10 people die from bites worldwide every year.