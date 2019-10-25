VIDEO: Trooper hurt after car slams into his cruiser in construction zone

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper had a close call Wednesday night.

Corporal Justin Bloom was sitting on the inside lane of U.S. 19 south of Seville Boulevard monitoring a construction zone with his emergency lights on, when a PT Cruiser sideswiped his patrol car.

Video cameras from inside the patrol car captured the impact.

Corporal Bloom suffered minor injuries but moved his cruiser behind the other car and checked on the driver. 75-year-old Janet Rankin, from Royal Palm Beach, told the trooper that she didn’t see him until it was too late.

Paramedics transported her to Mease Countryside Hospital where doctors treated her for minor injuries. Troopers charged her with violation of the Move Over Law.

In Florida, it’s the law to move over for all emergency vehicles, including patrol cars, fire trucks and tow trucks. If traffic is heavy and you can’t move over, you are required to reduce your speed to 20 miles an hour below the posted speed limit.

LATEST STORIES: