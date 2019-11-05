Video: Suspect pictured in St. Pete shooting, carjacking may be responsible for a similar crime

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — When Elizabeth Martinez showed up at Betty’s Coin Laundry on 4th Street North in St. Petersburg, she had no clue there had been a robbery, a carjacking and a shooting just hours before. But when she saw surveillance video of the suspect, she thought to herself, ‘I’ve seen that guy.’

“A couple of months ago I was going to say I saw a guy just hanging out in that corner,” said Martinez. “He was in a hoodie just standing there. Ominous looking. Not doing too much. Maybe just checking out activity. I don’t know. “

St. Petersburg Police released the surveillance video of the gunman moments before the shooting. He walks along side the building and then walks back. Investigators say moments later the victim pulls up in his 2008 black Mustang. He gets out to get some change is approached by the gunman. Investigators say the gunman robs him, steals his Mustang and at some point shot the victim.

Authorities aren’t releasing the victim’s name, but say he is at a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

After detectives reviewed the images, they started to put two and two together. Just a few months ago, they were investigating a similar case. Sandra Bentil is a spokeswoman for the department. “The description of the suspect in this case matches the description of the suspect at a similar carjacking at the same location back in August,” said Bentil.

Police consider the man armed and dangerous and are urging anyone who knows who he might be to call the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Kimberly Harrington was planning on doing some laundry at Betty’s but after learning what happened, had second thoughts. “I’m going to turn around and go down the road to a new laundromat,” she said. “Not this one.”

