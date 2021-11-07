VIDEO: Street racer crashes into mailbox, tree in Pinellas County neighborhood

Pinellas County

Video courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Largo man who they say raced through a neighborhood before losing control and hitting a resident’s mailbox.

An arrest affidavit said that around 5:27 p.m., Isaiah Matthew Fields, 21, was racing in a 20-mph zone on Owen Drive in a neighborhood alongside a friend of his. However, when he hit a dip marked by a 15-mph suggested speed limit sign, Fields lost control and swerved wildly through the neighborhood.

Surveillance video provided by the Florida Highway Patrol shows Fields’ car go into someone’s yard and plow through a mailbox and a young tree. The incident was also seen by witnesses living in the area.

Isaiah Matthew Fields

Fields was arrested shortly after on a charge of reckless driving and a charge of racing on highway.

