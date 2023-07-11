ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly shot a woman during a road rage incident last week.

Police said at around 9:30 p.m., a man driving a white minivan swerved to avoid crashing into a Mazda CX3 heading east on 116th Avenue.

According to the department, the minivan driver did a U-turn and followed the Mazda to the intersection of 116th Avenue and 4th Street North.

Once there, the driver shot at the Mazda driver and seriously injured her, police said.

Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department

The department described the alleged shooter as an Asian man between the ages of 30 and 40. He was said to have “some grey in his hair.”

If you know anything related to the shooting, call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.