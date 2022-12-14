TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — ‘Twas two weeks before Christmas, and in one neighborhood, the creature who stirred was not a mouse, but a bird.

The not-so-merry peacocks created a spectacle eating Christmas decorations in St. Petersburg over the weekend.

Reddit user Sydney Williams captured the large birds pecking at several props, including Santa and baby Jesus.

Although the post did not mention where the video was taken, commenters pointed out that it likely happened in Jungle Prada, a neighborhood known for its wandering peacocks.