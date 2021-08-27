VIDEO: St. Pete gas station clerk robbed, shoved at gunpoint

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg detectives are looking for a man suspected of robbing the Exxon gas station on 1st Avenue North. at gunpoint last Saturday.

Surveillance video shows the man enter the store at around 9:39 p.m., walking toward the clerk and behind the counter. The robber then grabs the clerk, holds the gun to the clerk’s back, and demands money.

The clerk then complies, giving the thief some cash before the gunman shoves him to the ground. St. Petersburg police said the clerk was unharmed while the robber headed into an alley north of the store.

The man is described as being 6 foot 1 inch tall, weighing 180 pounds, and having facial hair. He was seen wearing “a black hoodie, a black skull cap under a white baseball hat, black pants, and black shoes” as well as latex gloves.

If you have information on the matter, call the SPPD at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD+ to TIP411.

