ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment Thomas Mosley was booked into jail.

Mosley is accused of killing his 2-year-old son, Talyen Mosley, and the boy’s mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery at the Lincoln Shores Apartments on 4th Street last week.

According to an affidavit, Jeffery was stabbed more than 100 times after celebrating Thomas Mosley’s birthday Wednesday.

St. Petersburg police were called to the apartment for a welfare check the next day. That’s when they found Jeffery dead and Taylen Mosley was missing.

Taylen Mosley was found in the mouth of an alligator on Friday, police said.

Thomas Mosley was taken into custody while he was being treated for injuries to his arms at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. Once he was discharged, he was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

The video shows a deputy pushing Thomas Mosley in a wheelchair as they enter the booking area.

Thomas Mosley is seen wearing a hospital gown and his hands and arms were wrapped up in bandages.

He faces two first-degree murder charges and remains in the Pinellas County Jail. During a hearing on Saturday morning, he pled not guilty to those charges.