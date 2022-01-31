WATCH: Robbers load up on cigarettes, steal cash at Clearwater store

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people were caught on camera robbing a convenience store in Clearwater last Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning at the Circle K on 1501 Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows four suspects in dark clothing walk into the store and go behind the counter with the clerk. The clerk opens the cash register and one of the robbers takes an unknown amount of money. Meanwhile, shelves of cigarettes behind the register are ransacked by the other three.

The robbers used a trash can and tubs to load up boxes of cigarettes, and were able to make off with the tobacco and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.