PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pod of dolphins was captured on camera swimming past a glowing sunset in Dunedin Monday evening.

WFLA viewers Suzy and Chris Ballantyne said the pod was captured swimming by around 8:30 p.m. At least six dolphins were counted swimming near each other.

In the cellphone video, one woman can be heard saying, “ooh, look how many there are.”

“They say for every one you see above water there’s two or three below,” another person can be heard saying.