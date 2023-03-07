DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — As red tide continues to plague beaches in the Tampa Bay area, nowhere is the impact more apparent than from the sight of dead fish and the red water seen from the air.

Drone video taken by John Yanchoris showed the stark difference before and after red tide hit Honeymoon Island.

On the left, one can see the clearer blue waters on Feb. 21. On the right, murky water affected by the toxic red tide.

Monday, the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay reported that beaches across Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee counties would have a medium to high risk of respiratory irritation from Karenia brevis, the organism behind red tide.

Meanwhile, fish carcasses continue to wash up on shores, stinking up the air for beachgoers.