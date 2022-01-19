Video shows armed robber get away with bundles of cash from St. Pete store

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in St. Petersburg are searching for a man they said robbed a Citi Trends store armed with a handgun on Friday.

The man, whose face was partially covered by a blue and red mask, walked into the Citi Trends

Department Store at 1101 62nd Avenue South before he pulled a gun on employees and demanded money from the register.

Surveillance video shows the man grabbing the cash and stuffing it into his gray hooded pullover. Police said they are hoping someone will recognize the distinctive logo on the front of the man’s clothing.

The man is believed to be approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 200lbs.



Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department or text the letters SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

This is a developing story.