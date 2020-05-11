1  of  2
VIDEO: Protesters calling for gyms to reopen do squats, push-ups outside Clearwater courthouse

Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of protesters gathered outside a Pinellas County courthouse on Monday, calling for gyms to reopen in the State of Florida.

Gyms have been closed since Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide safer-at-home order last month to slow the spread of coronavirus. That executive order expired when the state started the first phase of reopening last week.

But Florida’s gyms – at this point – aren’t allowed to reopen until the state reaches Phase Two of the governor’s reopening plan.

A group of 20 to 30 people gathered outside the Pinellas County Courthouse in Clearwater on Monday morning to protest that, calling for gyms to reopen now so employees can get back to work and customers can return.

The protesters held signs and waved flags outside the courthouse during the demonstration. They did not appear to be wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

During the protest, the group hit the sidewalk pavement a few times to do push-ups and squats.

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ current plan, gyms will be allowed to reopen in Phase Two but will be limited to 75 percent capacity. They will also have to adhere to strict protocols when it comes to social distancing and sanitation.

