ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A potential waterspout was spotted in St. Petersburg Sunday afternoon, as seen in cellphone video.

Tampa resident Ty Carver recorded the funnel cloud from the St. Pete Pier as it formed above the city skyline.

According to Storyful, the National Weather Service reported that a waterspout was seen locally at the time of the video’s recording. A photo shared by the NWS Twitter also showed a funnel cloud forming off of Tarpon Springs.

The NWS also issued a special marine warning in the area Sunday evening as storms began pouring on the boats in the local waterways, forcing some to return to their docks. Other boats, however, remained on the water in less stormy parts of the region.