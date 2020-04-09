VIDEO: Police seek alleged peeping Tom in Clearwater

Breaking News
Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in catching an alleged “Peeping Tom” who was seen lurking outside of a window in Clearwater.

The Clearwater Police Department released surveillance video showing the unidentified man looking into the window of a home near Kings Highway.

Police said the suspect is believed to have visited the home on multiple occasions.

If captured, they would likely face voyeurism charges.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the man to call 727-562-4242.

