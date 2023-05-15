PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies were dispatched to apprehend a scaly suspect over the weekend.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to their Facebook page Monday, sharing that deputies were called to a resident’s home after they “noticed a peculiar rustling” sound coming from their bushes.

When the responding deputies arrived, they found the noisy culprit – a baby alligator! According to PCSO, the homeowner said they never expected the sound to be coming from an alligator.

“Though he may be little, he can still cause a fierce disruption,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

Deputies said the little gator was “big mad,” but he was safely relocated to a nearby pond where he could cool down.

To report any alligator concerns, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission by following this link.