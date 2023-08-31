INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — In the wake of Hurricane Idalia, some parts of Indian Rocks Beach are no longer accessible after sustaining “heavy erosion along the beach and dunes.”

On Thursday, the City of Indian Rocks Beach announced that several beaches are now inaccessible. However, the city, in conjunction with Pinellas County, is looking into repair and reconstruction options.

The non-accessible beach accesses are: 28th Avenue, 26th Avenue, 25th Avenue, 24th Avenue, 23rd Avenue, 22nd Avenue, 21st Avenue, 20th Avenue, 12th Avenue, 6th Avenue, 5th Avenue, 2nd Avenue, 1st Avenue and Central Avenue.

Accessible beach accesses are: 27th Ramp, 19th Ramp, 18th Avenue, 17th Avenue, 16th Avenue, 15th Avenue, 10th Avenue, 9th Ramp, 8th Avenue, 7th Avenue, 4th Avenue, 3rd Avenue, and Whitehurst Ramp.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend as a powerful Category 3 early Wednesday morning. Along with strong winds, Idalia brought “catastrophic” storm surges, causing some parts around Tampa Bay and Florida’s Gulf Coast to flood.