VIDEO: Otter swims in Oldsmar yard that flooded during Tropical Storm Eta

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Most people stayed dry and watched from indoors on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Eta dumped heavy rain on the Tampa Bay area, but – in otter news – at least one little critter decided it was the perfect time for a swim under the stars.

An otter was spotted taking a dip in water that washed into a backyard in Oldsmar thanks to storm surge from Eta. Jack Arnold, who captured the video and sent it to WFLA, said he happened to see it by chance.

Arnold told us his family spotted the little guy as the tide came over the sea wall.

“Didn’t even know we had otters here!” he said.

The NHC had warned that storm surge mixed with high tide could cause flooding in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Early estimates show storm surge reached more than 3 feet in some areas.