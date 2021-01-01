VIDEO: Nick the dolphin ‘picks’ college bowl game winners

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Rescue dolphin Nicholas, famous for his sporting event predictions, chose the winners for three college bowl games on Friday.

Nick picked Mississippi to defeat Indiana in the Outback Bowl, Ohio State to defeat Clemson in the Sugar Bowl and Alabama to defeat Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl.

The dolphin was given a choice during his normal enrichment activities. He was presented a choice between sheets of paper with logos of the competing teams. Nick selected a team by touching the sheet with his nose.

According to the aquarium, since 2017, Nick has correctly prediction 10 of 17 games.

Nick was found stranded with severe sunburns, orphaned and unable to learn survival skills. He is a permanent resident of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

The aquarium’s brand new is currently open at limited capacity and reservations are required.