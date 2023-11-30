ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a man who fired a gun during an armed robbery at a gas station Saturday night.

According to the police department, the robbery occurred at the Exxon Gas Station at 901 4th Street North shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Police said a man carrying several food items went up to the register and paid for the items in cash. When the clerk handed the man his change, he pulled a handgun from his waistband and demanded money. The man then fired a shot before walking out of the store.

After the incident, the worker ran to the back room and called 911. The clerk was not injured.

According to police, the suspect is described as 18 to 22 years old, standing 6 feet tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt over a gray hooded sweatshirt with a dark-colored baseball cap and blue jeans. He had a white mask over his face, blue surgical gloves over his hands, and was wearing black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text your tip to TIP411.