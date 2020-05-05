VIDEO: Man steals 15-pack of beer, charges at gas station owner with knife, Pinellas deputies say

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County detectives are trying to identify a man who was caught on camera allegedly stealing a 15-pack of beer from a gas station, then charging at the store owner with a knife in the parking lot.

The man can be seen on surveillance video on April 30 walk into the store, go to the bathroom, then walk into the beer fridge to grab a case of beer. The video then shows him walk out of the store without acknowledging the owner at the cash register.

The owner follows him out of the store but eventually retreats when the man appears to charge at him with a knife.

The sheriff’s office said the man is wanted for aggravated assault and retail theft. He is believed to be between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a tattoo on his inner right forearm.

If you have any information about the individual, you are asked to call 727-582-6129.

