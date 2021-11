PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete police are hoping to catch a suspect they are calling a “parrot pilferer.”

According to a tweet from the St. Petersburg Police Department, a man was caught on camera taking a red-fronted macaw out of its cage at the Animal House Pet Center, located at 950 34th Street N.

Police say the bird is worth $3,800.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on this incident, please call 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.