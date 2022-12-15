MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Madeira Beach resident had a close encounter with a lightning bolt during Thursday’s severe weather.

News Channel 8 viewer Brittany Labonte shared the intense video that shows the lightning strike very close to her balcony in Madeira Beach around 11:52 a.m.

A loud boom is followed by a flash in the sky as the bolt strikes.

Seconds later, you can see the bolt fizzle out.

Labonte said no one was hurt.

During Thursday’s severe weather, the National Weather Service said an EF1 tornado touched down in southern Pinellas County.

NWS said the tornado reached wind speeds of approximately 100 mph and was roughly 300 feet wide. It said the tornado’s path was relatively short, at 0.25 miles long.

WFLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli said a cell came on shore around Treasure Island and moved just south of the Tyrone Square mall.