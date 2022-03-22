LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo police officer was nearly hit by a suspected drunk driver as he walked back to his car after a traffic stop this week.

Video captured the driver slam into the officer’s cruiser.

“DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE!” a Facebook post from the department read.

The officer was not hit, but the patrol car as well as the Ford truck that caused the accident were both heavily damaged.

Police identified the driver of the truck as Hilario Gonzalez Perez. According to the police department’s Facebook post, he had a .16 BAC – which is twice Florida’s legal limit.

“This is a reminder to designate a sober driver or use a ride-sharing service!” police said.