SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man is speaking out after his heroic efforts were caught on camera as he rescued a driver trapped inside a burning car.

Travis DuPont was on his way home from work around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when he saw a flash in the sky. As he got closer, he realized a driver had crashed into Second Time Around Consignment on Seminole Boulevard.

“I ran right to the driver’s window, saw this man unconscious. I reached in, shook him, started yelling at him,” DuPont recalled in an interview with WFLA.

“It was extremely loud. It shook my house,” said Stephanie Turow.

The sound got Turow out of bed. Once at the scene, she started recording video as Dupont tried to wake up the trapped driver.

“I was like hey man, you gotta move your legs, you gotta move your legs,” said DuPont.

Once he noticed the flames, DuPont knew he had no time to waste.

“He picked him up like a baby and like just scooped him up, and ran all the way over with him. He was absolutely amazing,” said Turow.

DuPont pulled the driver out with only seconds to spare. He estimates that within 5-10 seconds the car burst into flames and then exploded.

“If I would have been like even 30 seconds too late, he would’ve been in those flames,” said DuPont.

“It makes me want to cry right now, just because it was a very, very scary moment, a very scary moment, and yeah, he’s very lucky to be alive,” said Turow.

“The officer said I did a good job, it was fist bumps all around, and you know, Ii feel good about that, getting the compliments from the big guys,” said DuPont.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The 28-year-old driver was taken to the hospital for treatment after the crash and is expected to be ok.

FHP said it is believed the driver was impaired and said charges are likely..