Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

VIDEO: Father & son get up-close look at waterspouts while fishing off Clearwater coast

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A father and son got up close and personal with a couple of waterspouts over the weekend during a fishing trip off the coast of Clearwater.

Payton Philipson says he and his dad, who owns Philipson’s Jewelry in Clearwater, were about 70 miles off the coast Sunday when a waterspout formed near their boat. The pair were bottom fishing for grouper at the time.

“The bite was extremely hot, so it was hard to leave,” Payton explained.

He says he and his father were near the waterspout for about 10 to 15 minutes. At some point, a second spout formed right near the first.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience for my dad and I,” Payton said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss