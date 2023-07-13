DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dunedin man was arrested on Wednesday following a crash with a Pinellas County deputy.

The crash happened at 9:07 p.m. on Alt. US-19 near Cedar Street, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Schiebner was heading north when Edward Parsons, 70, pulled out in front of him. Dashboard camera footage showed the front of the patrol car striking the driver’s side of Parsons’ Honda Accord.

Schiebner received minor injuries in the crash and Parsons’ injuries were non life-threatening. Parsons allegedly showed signs of impairment at the site of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Parsons was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of DUI with property damage, failure to obtain a Florida drivers license, and failure to register a vehicle in Florida.