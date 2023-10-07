PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A dolphin was captured swimming through a group of fish off the tip of Caladesi Island and the Dunedin Causeway in Pinellas County.

WFLA viewer John Yanchoris captured the moment on his drone at around 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

“It’s not every day you capture footage like this,” he told WFLA.

Yanchoris also captured a shark near his kayak.

He said he has a lot of social media viewers who ask him if he realizes how close he is to sharks when he is kayaking. And based on the video, pretty often.

