VIDEO: Dog hit by car rescued from crawl space under St. Pete home

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A small dog was rescued from the crawl space under a home in St. Petersburg after authorities say it was hit by a car on Dec. 8.

When animal services received the call, they jumped into action recording the rescue on camera.

After “Petey,” the pug mix, was rescued, he was sent to the Pinellas County Animal Services shelter to rest comfortably while he waits for hip surgery.

Authorities say Petey was rescued without a microchip. Until Animal Services finds him a new family, he will remain at Animal Services as he rehabilitates and recovers from his surgery.