PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested Thursday night for driving erratically and failing to stop when deputies tried to pull her over, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a citizen called 911 to report an impaired driver traveling southbound on US 19 in Dunedin.

Deputies spotted the woman driving her white Cadillac Escalade erratically and turned on their lights and tried to pull her over. She hit a curb, drove into the grass, and almost hit a speed limit sign.

Dashcam video shows deputies using their cars to force the vehicle to a stop and prevent the driver from causing an accident or injuring someone.

The woman was arrested for DUI, fleeing to elude and driving on a suspended license.

“I didn’t know I was supposed to stop,” she is heard telling deputies in body cam video.