VIDEO: Deputies need help catching Largo porch pirate

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas deputies are looking for a man who was caught on camera swiping an Amazon package from a doorstep.

It happened in Largo on the afternoon of Sept. 30.

A Ring security camera caught the man walking up to the door and looking at the package. The man left the doorstep for a moment, but returned and took the package.

The individual is described as a tall, skinny white man with long curly hair. He was wearing gray shorts and sandals and was wearing what appears to be a rosary around his neck.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the man to contact Detective D. Schafer at (727) 582-6355 or dschafer@pcsonet.com.

