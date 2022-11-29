TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video shows the Coast Guard medevac a captain from a commercial fishing vessel off the coast of Johns Pass Monday afternoon.

At about 2:23 p.m., Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders got a radio call for help from the fishing vessel “Rachel Nicole,” after the captain began experiencing stomach pain and requested assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew responded and was able to locate the vessel about 40 miles northwest of Johns Pass.

“Having an VHF-FM radio on board allowed us to get our resources to the correct location within ample time,” said pilot Lt. Weston Dodson.

Video released by the Coast Guard shows the captain being hoisted up from the boat into the helicopter. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.