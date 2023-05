CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police officers wrangled an alligator Sunday after they caught the large animal hanging out in a neighborhood.

In a Facebook post, the Clearwater Police Department said they’re “sensing a trend” after the gator was found in the Enterprise Road area in Pinellas County.

CPD said officers moved then moved the gator to an area that’s “more conducive” for reptiles.