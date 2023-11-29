ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who stole over $18,000 worth of valuable items from a St. Petersburg antique store has been dubbed the “antique thief” by St. Pete police.

Officers are looking for the man who hid in Andrea and Friends Antique Mall, located at 2400 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North on Nov. 11.

The man apparently hid in the store until it closed at 5 p.m.

The surveillance video shows the man crawling around on the floor before stealing items from a display case.

St Petersburg Police Department

Officials said the man also stole sterling silver plates, bowls, silverware, cups, serving pieces, and vintage fountain pens.

The suspect is described as a white man around 55 to 65 years old. He is about 6 feet tall with a heavy build, bow-legged, and walks with a “distinctive waddle,” according to police.

The man was last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses, a black baseball hat with the USF Bulls logo, tan cargo shorts, a white and grey plaid short-sleeve shirt, and grey New Balance tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pete police at 727-893-7780 or text your tip to TIP411.